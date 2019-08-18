Kano police parade suspected 166 robbers, kidnappers, others

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Police Command has paraded 116 suspected criminals accused of various crimes that include kidnapping, armed robbery and drug peddling along with arms recovered.

Parading the criminals at its headquarters, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Ilyasu, stated that the IG’s Operation Puff Adder is paying off in the state as the command is making breakthrough in crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, currency counterfeiting and drug abuse.

Among those paraded were those who allegedly invaded the house of a police inspector attached to Kano state police Command and killed him with machete as the ring leaders were also arrested.

They had at the wee hours of Thursday stormed the residence of the Police Inspector at Sabuwar.

Vanguard