Ishaku, Diah lauded over sustained peace on Mambilla Plateau 

Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Stakeholders of Kaka ethnic nationality in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state have commended Governor Darius Ishaku and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Peter Diah, for the relative peace currently enjoyed on the Mambilla Plateau.

The stakeholders, who gave the commendation in a statement signed by Peter Samuel Kamak at the weekend, said they particularly appreciated the state governor for creating Kaka Chiefdom, which they claimed had placed the ethnic group on the map of traditional authority in Nigeria.

They said they would continue to work round the clock to ensure the governor achieved his dream of sustaining peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in the state.

To further complement the government effort, the stakeholders said, “we would embark on a peace campaign on the Mambilla Plateau through love accord and brotherhood, to let everyone know that peace cannot be bought with money but can only be achieved through tolerance and forgiveness.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard