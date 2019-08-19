Breaking News
Translate

Ishaku, Diah lauded over sustained peace on Mambilla Plateau 

On 4:19 pmIn Newsby

Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Stakeholders of Kaka ethnic nationality in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state have commended Governor Darius Ishaku and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Peter Diah, for the relative peace currently enjoyed on the Mambilla Plateau.
Muslim Ummah, insecurity, Darius Dickson Ishaku, tolerance, Eid-el-Kabir
Darius Dickson Ishaku

Defence College alumni partners military on solutions to insecurity – Gen Temlong(Opens in a new browser tab)

The stakeholders, who gave the commendation in a statement signed by Peter Samuel Kamak at the weekend, said they particularly appreciated the state governor for creating Kaka Chiefdom, which they claimed had placed the ethnic group on the map of traditional authority in Nigeria.

They said they would continue to work round the clock to ensure the governor achieved his dream of sustaining peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups in the state.

To further complement the government effort, the stakeholders said, “we would embark on a peace campaign on the Mambilla Plateau through love accord and brotherhood, to let everyone know that peace cannot be bought with money but can only be achieved through tolerance and forgiveness.”

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.