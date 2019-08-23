Kaduna varsity inducts first set of 27 pharmacists

The Kaduna State University (KASU) and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) on Friday inducted the first set of pharmacists, seven years after establishment of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the university.

PCN’s Registrar, Mr Elijah Mohammed, at the maiden Induction and Oath-taking Ceremony of the 27 graduates, congratulated the pharmacists for completing the first phase of their training.

“You have completed the first set of your training as professionals and now fit to compete with other colleagues in the field and render selfless service to humanity.

“The second phase of the training commence with the one-year Statutory Internship Training programme that is compulsory for all pharmacists in the country, including those trained abroad without evidence of license.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to take the one-year internship programme very seriously being the only gateway to being certified as a professional pharmacist and continue to update skills and knowledge,” he said.

Mohammed said that the PCN was aware of the challenges posed by the dynamics of practice of the profession, technological advancement, increasing disease burden, adverse drug reactions, interactions and resistance.

He said that to address this, PCN has institutionalised continuing professional development programme to ensure continued relevance of pharmacists in the health sector.

“You need to note that pharmacist’s competency is not only about knowledge and skills, but include critical thinking and decision making, innovation, social interaction and inter-professional relationship.

“As pharmacists, you are expected to get yourself acquainted with the Code of Professional Ethics, which prescribed your professional and moral responsibilities to patients, colleagues, other professionals and the general public,” he further advised them.

According to him, the council frowns at professional misconduct in its entirety, adding that strict compliance to the code of ethics is indispensable to the practice of the profession.

The Dean of the faculty, Prof. Ben Chindo, described the maiden oath taking of the graduates as ‘milestone’ on the lives of the 27 pharmacists, the faculty, the university and the state.

He said that the faculty scored 100 per cent in course content during accreditation by the National University Commission (NUC), which along with dedicated academics and other staff made the day possible.

“With the profession’s quality benchmark, these graduates had to work a great deal to meet our expectations, that of NUC and PCN.

“I thank the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, for the overwhelming support to the faculty and ensuring not less than accepted standard and quality,” he said.

The vice chancellor also congratulated the pharmacists for working hard to realising their dreams.

According to him, the university will continue to provide the needed learning environment and facilities to ensure quality learning outcomes and produce the needed manpower socio-economic development.

Tanko thanked Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for the needed support to the university with a view to making it one of the best in the country.

Prof. Martins Emeje had during the pre-induction lecture underscored the need to review the pharmacy education programme to strengthen competencies, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Emeje of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and Raw Materials Development, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Abuja, stressed that pharmacists must embrace information technology to remain relevant.

According to him, the step will enable pharmacists reflect on the changing roles of pharmacists to meet current demands in healthcare delivery system.

“Pharmaceutical students should be trained to create, transmit and apply new knowledge based on cutting-edge research in all aspects of the profession keep tap with best practices and development at the global stage,” he charged. (NAN)

