Breaking News
Translate

Kaduna tribunal dismisses shehu sani’s petition for lack of merit

On 6:19 pmIn Newsby

Ben Agande Kaduna.

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Kaduna has dismissed the petition challenging the election of Senator Uba Sani as the lawmaker representing  Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Senator Uba Sani had challenged his defeat in court, claiming irregularities.

But Delivering judgment,  Chairman of the Tribunal Justice A. H Suleiman dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Also read: It’s easier for ‘foreign Herdsmen’ to penetrate our northern borders – Shehu Sani

He said from the preponderance of evidence presented to the Tribunal, Senator Shehu Sani was unable to prove his case.

Sani, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, defeated the former lawmaker with 355,242 votes at that poll while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Lawal Adamu, scored 195,497.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.