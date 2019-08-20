Kaduna residents laud el-Rufai on projects

Residents of Kaduna State on Tuesday lauded Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai for executing projects that would place the state on the path of growth and development.

Some of the residents spoke to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of an appreciation visit by wife of the governor, Mrs Ummi El-Rufai, to communities within Kaduna North Local Government Area.

They said that the governor has succeeded in making reforms that impacted on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Hajiya Aisha Mani, a resident of Unguwan Rimi, explained that the Primary Health Centre in their community had been upgraded and equipped to reduce sufferings of women in accessing antenatal care and other health services.

“Unlike what we had in the past, rooms with eleven bed capacities were built, medical health personnel and Doctors are deployed and drugs are also sufficiently supplied.

“This has reduced the suffering of women, particularly pregnant ones in accessing adequate healthcare services,” she said

Another resident, Bala Kassim, said that Unguwan Rimi had also been captured in the Kaduna Renewal Projects which represents an important investment in the present and future of the Capital city.

“Roads would be constructed and delivered to world standard with markings, solar lighting and shoulders.

“Some of the roads captured for construction and upgrading within Unguwan Rimi include Alkali road, Tafawa Balewa way, Swimming pool, Kinshasa, Shehu Laminu to Ramat.

“By the time all these roads and other projects would be completed, this area would be the envy of many,” he said.

On her part, Hajiya Hadizatu Yaro, a resident of the area, said “goverment is building more classrooms in our primary schools to accommodate more pupils

“This will mean a better and conductive learning environment for children,” she said.

On her part, Hajiya Aisha Bala, commended that governor for installing traffic lights on major streets in the area, adding that it would address the challenge of traffic congestion hitherto experienced particularly when schools are in session.

Speaking earlier, Mr Saleh Shu’aibu, the Chairman, Kaduna North Local Government Area, thanked Mrs el-Rufai for the visit and assured her that the council would continue to work closely with the state government to deliver services to the people.

“Government has made reforms and carried out projects, we will therefore support the Governor in our own capacity to also achieve the set goals,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Mrs el-Rufai, said the APC-led administration in the state would continue to prioritise issues of youths and women empowerment in the state.

“This can be seen in the current cabinet where a lot of youth and women are appointed to help deliver services to the citizens.

” The Governor is committed to fulfilling all his campaign promises so that people can enjoy the dividends of democracy,” she said

Mrs el-Rufai thanked the youths for being law abiding and ensuring that peace is enjoyed across the state, and urged them maintain status quo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visit, Mrs el-Rufai distributed wrappers and food items and cloths and foot wears to less privileged.(NAN)

Vanguard