Kaduna police outlaws volunteer security outfits in the state

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Kaduna state police command has announced the ban on some volunteer security outfits across all the local governments in the state.

The ban is coming on the heels of outrage in the state over the activities of some of these Volunteer security groups.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo said the command will take drastic action against any person parading as a member of any volunteer security group.

The statement reads:

“The Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Ali Aji Janga wishes to inform the general public on the ban on activities of Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula throughout state henceforth. “on no account, should any person or group of persons parade themselves as Yan Sa Kai/ Yan Bula and Perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the Command. “The Command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who violate the order using the instrumentality of the law. “The Command, therefore, solicits the usual support from the members of the public to provide timely and useful information about criminal activities within their immediate environment in order to help the Police to serve them better as security is every bodies business,” he said. Vanguard