Just in: Zamfara Govt. fires Emir, district head over links to banditry

On 1:06 pmIn Newsby

The suspended Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim and the district head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Kanoma, have finally been removed from office by the Zamfara State Government.

The two monarchs were suspended for allegedly being part of armed banditry in their respective domains following the outcome of investigation committee set up by the state government to investigate the allegations leveled against them.

They were on Saturday stripped of their positions after the committee established that they were culpable.

In a letter signed by the State Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the two monarchs were found wanting.

As such, the state government decided to remove them to serve as a deterrent to others.

The two monarchs were manhandled by their subjects in July in Kanoma town, while the residents also called for their removal when the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle paid a condolence visit to the families of 32 persons killed by the bandits.(NAN)

Vanguard

