By Nwafor Sunday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s tweeter account has disappeared from the micro-blogging platform. Vanguard noticed the sudden disappearance of the official and verified tweeter account of the former Attorney General of Lagos on Saturday.

The account which has about 2.1 million followers and about 488 likes experienced failed hacking by internet hackers.

Recall that Prof. Osinbajo has used “@ProfOsinbajo” to publicise the activities of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In his Reaction, Mr Laolu Akande, the media aide to Osinbajo opined, “Yesterday, there were failed external attempts to gain unauthorized access to the Vice President’s Twitter Account.

“Since, we have been in contact with Twitter, securing the account, and forestalling a reoccurrence. The VP will continue to actively communicate with our citizens.”

