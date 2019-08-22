Just in: Osinbajo presides over NEC meeting in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started when the Vice President arrived the Council Chamber around 11am.

Prayer was offered by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. Most of the 36 state governors were in attendance when the meeting started.

At the meeting were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Others at the meeting include the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

