Just in: Nwodo dissolves Ohaneze’s branch in Ghana, London

…Bemoans factions in Ohaneze

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- Worried with the increasing factions in the various branches of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, has dissolved all Ohaneze branches in Ghana and London.

Speaking at Abagana in Njikoka local government area of the state during the celebration of this year’s New Yam festival organized by the president of Igbo World Assembly, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Nwodo said it would appear that the great and admirable intelligence for which Igbo were known, was gradually overwhelming them, wondering why the people should not plan and work together wherever they lived.

Nwodo, who spoke in Igbo said: “I just returned from Ghana where I dissolved the two factions of Ohaneze, along with the two presidents’ general and two traditional rulers and we are making arrangement on when to go and conduct proper election for them in that country.

“There are about one million Igbo in Ghana and I have asked the country’s Minister of Interior not to recognize any of the factions.

Even in London, we have factions and we have also dissolved them pending when they will unite to form a united Ohaneze in that branch. Lagos also had a similar problem, but we have been able to resolve the problem.

“It would appear that the intelligence of our people is overwhelming us such that many of our people no longer reason properly. Our people should know that we are facing a very difficult challenge in Nigeria and my appeal to all Igbo is to be very vigilant to be able to wage the battle facing us.

“Let us not allow disaster to befall our race in our generation. I believe that we are equal to the task before us and I am optimistic that we shall overcome.”

He commended Anakwenze, who was the former president of Anambra State Associations in the United States of America, ASA-USA, for galvanizing the Igbo in Diaspora and celebrating the Igbo culture consistently both in Nigeria and abroad.

In his speech, Anakwenze, who is the traditional prime minister of Abagana explained that his interest in sustaining the Igbo culture would not wane.

According to him, the Igbo in Diaspora had established Igbo schools in Atlanta and Virginia with the teaching of Igbo culture as a major subject.

He also said that plans were afoot to bring some Igbo youths in USA for summer programmes in some Nigerian universities during which they would interact with their counterparts in Nigeria.

