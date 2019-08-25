Just in: NLC confirms Ugboaja’s appointment as new General Secretary

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has confirmed the appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as its new General Secretary.

Comrade Ugboaja whose appointment was with immediate effect took over from the immediate past General Secretary, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson who has retired after meritorious service.

Confirmation of the appointment was contained in a statement titled, “Notification of the appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as the new General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress” by the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Sunday.

The NLC boss in the statement said, “I write to notify you of the appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja as the new General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). This follows the retirement of his predecessor, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, after years of meritorious service to the Congress.

“The appointment of Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja as the new General Secretary of the NLC follows the approval of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC at its regular meeting held in Kano, Kano State on 21st August, 2019. The appointment is with immediate effect.

“Comrade (Barrister) Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja born on 15th May, 1966 is a 1987 Law graduate of the University of Calabar. In 1993, he became the first lawyer in Nigeria to work full time for a trade union when he joined the National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress. He rose through the ranks of the union to serve as the General Secretary from 2000 to 2005.

“Between 2006 and 2009, Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja was appointed as the Coordinator, Advocacy and Mobilization of the Alliance for Credible Elections, a foremost Nigerian Civil Society Organization with focus on electoral matters.

” In 2005, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja was a delegate to the 2005 President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Political/Constitutional Reform Conference. He was also a delegate to the President Goodluck Jonathan Constitution Review Conference of 2014.

” We urge you to extend your good hands of fellowship and goodwill to Comrade Emmanuel Okechukwu Ugboaja in his new position as the General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

Vanguard