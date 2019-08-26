Breaking News
Just in: Gunmen kidnap Enugu Perm Sec

On 5:22 pmIn Newsby

Gunmen yesterday kidnapped the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Mr. Ude Augustine Okey. They are currently demanding the sum of N50million ransom from his family, an source revealed to Punch

