Just in: Buhari in a closed-door meeting with Northern traditional rulers

—Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano in attendance

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar 111, the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi 11 and other traditional rulers from the northern states.

The meeting which held at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, started around 11.30am.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public.

Other notable traditional rulers at the meeting included the Emir of Bida, and Emir of Daura and they were led by the Sultan of Sokoto.

Details later:

