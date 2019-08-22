Former Ghana international Manuel “Junior” Agogo has died at the age of 40. Agogo died in London after being in and out of hospitals.

Agogo who played as a striker was born in Ghana but spent most of his childhood in the UK. He then moved back to Ghana during his years in secondary school. He began his youth career at Sheffield Wednesday in 1995, moving up to the senior squad in 1997.

Agogo was hospitalised in 2014 and 2015 after suffering a stroke – just two years after he retired from football. He spent two months in hospital and later admitted he struggled with his speech – which left him lacking confidence and feeling isolated.

His final side was Hibernian, where he spent a season before announcing his retirement in 2012.

After hanging up his boots, Agogo revealed he wanted to open his own restaurant.

However, he instead turned his hand to his own fitness training business.

Football loving Nigerians will remain Agogo for scoring the goal that sent the Super Eagles out of the quarter-finals of the 2008 Nations Cup that held in Ghana.

