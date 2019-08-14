Olusegun Olowookere, a.k.a. Iceberg Slim, the boyfriend of the Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Juliet Ibrahim, has openly apologised to her for his wrongdoings which led to their failed relationship.

The duo started dating in 2016 and broke up over a year ago over undisclosed personal reasons.

The Nigerian rapper, Olowookere, took to his Instagram to reveal the real cause of their breakup and apologized.

“Dear Juliet Ibrahim, thank you for everything. You loved me unconditionally, even at my lowest points and only wanted loyalty and honesty in return.

“Unfortunately, I have failed you along with everyone else that has seen our relationship and wished us well.

“Despite the pain and heartache I had caused you, you still found a way to rise and smile again.

“I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you. “From the bottom of my heart, I apologise. Why now? You may ask.

“In life, sometimes, you have to reveal in other to heal, and as I have revealed the true reason for our break-up, healing comes next.

“As we continue on our separate paths; I pray for God’s guidance,’’ he said.”

The apology came weeks after the 33-year-old Juliet Ibrahim launched her book: ‘A Toast to Life’ which was inspired by her many life experiences.

According to her, the book is a deeply personal narrative of her triumph over adversities faced at different stages in her life and her journey to true self-love.

Juliet Ibrahim was once married to a Ghanaian businessman with whom she had a son.

The mother of one made her first acting debut in 2005 in the film: ‘Crime to Christ’ and had after it featured in no less than 50 Nollywood films. (NAN)

