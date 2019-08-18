Jubilation in Enugu community as church rehabilitates deplorable roads

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – SUCCOR came the way of residents of Akwuke, a suburb of Enugu state over the weekend as the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints rehabilitated the deplorable road which links the community to Enugu Metropolis.

The church in partnership with some individuals and tricycle riders of the area intervened by filling the pot-holes with stones and sand to make the roads more motorable.

The leader of the church, in the state, President Lawrence Anunta who disclosed that they are working on the bad road along Akwuke road and lowmalinda estate junction said that the church members all over Africa choose a service project to work on in their neighborhood to better the community as part of their Christian social responsibility.

“We are here trying to fix the road. We are having all African service project where you look at community and choose the project that the community will benefit from. It is a program we are having at about this time every year all over Africa. We partner with neighbours, friends, government, groups and owners of the project to better the lives of the people.

“Today we have chosen to work on Akwuke road, Lomalina estate junction and Agbani Magistrate court. We are filling the pot-holes on the road with stone and sand to make it motorable. As you can see that members of the community with town Union and Tricycle operators with their chairman are here with us fixing the road”, he said.

Assuring that the state government would soon come to the aids of the community, Anunta pointed out that they were partnering with the relevant government authorities who promised to intervene on the road.

Earlier, the town union President of Akwuke 1, Engr. Chibuzo Ngene who expressed gratitude to the church, disclosed that the church came when the community was still preparing for this year’s road maintenance exercise.

“I am grateful for the work the church is doing. I was impressed when they visited and told me about it. As you can see, I contributed my own by bringing out my people to work together with them. We have been doing our best. This time the church came before we commenced our own and we have to join to make sure the work is done. The government have even promised to help out”, he said.

Chairman of Tricycle operators, Akwuke zone, Comr, Gabriel Aniagu, while commending the church and House of Assembly member representing Enugu South, Hon, Onyinye Ugwu for their assistance, pointed out that Tricycle operators have been battling with the bad road for years.

Aniagu who commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his infrastructural development stride in the state, appealed for Ugwuanyi’s intervention on Akwuke road to make movement easier for the inhabitants of Akwuke community.

