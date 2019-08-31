Breaking News
JJW hits Lagos with Femi Kuti, Lagbaja, Asa, Simi, others

On 2:32 am

JJW is uniquely positioned to share new, exciting and refreshing approach to enjoying Johnnie Walker Highball serves with Nigeria’s finest artistes, fashion icons, food enthusiasts and bloggers, visual artists and other inspiring creatives present.

Headlined by Johnnie Walker Black Label, JJW has featured legendary acts such as Femi Kuti, Lagbaja, Asa, Sir Shina Peters, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, Niniola, Patoranking, Simi etc at the key cities of Nigeria such as Lagos, Abuja, PortHarcourt.

It comes to Lagos on Saturday, 24th August 2019.

Vanguard

