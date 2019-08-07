Iwu may be arraigned over alleged N1.2 money laundering

By Emma Ujah , Abuja Bureau Chief

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is set to arraign a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu

Prof. Iwu will be arraigned at a federal High Court, sitting in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering, according to a source of the EFCC .

The former INEC boss was alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1,203,000,000 .

The source said that the said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited domiciled in the United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc.

When contacted, EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, confirmed the planned arraignment.

Vanguard