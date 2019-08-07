Breaking News
Translate

Iwu may be arraigned over alleged N1.2 money laundering

On 9:59 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Emma Ujah , Abuja Bureau Chief

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is set to arraign a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Maurice Iwu
Iwu
Prof Maurice Iwu

Prof. Iwu will be arraigned at a federal High Court, sitting in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering, according to a source of the EFCC .

The former INEC boss was alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of the sum of N1,203,000,000 .

Kaduna gives condition for El Zakzaky to travel

The source said that the said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited domiciled in the United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc.

When contacted, EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, confirmed the planned arraignment.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.