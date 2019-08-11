It’s a shame that one feels more secured in Europe, America than Nigeria – Archbishop Obinna

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, has raised the alarm that hatred, mindless killings, kidnapping, raping and other serious crimes, are expanding in Nigeria.

Archbishop Obinna raised the alarm while preaching the sermon during a Pontifical Mass at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

“Our country is bleeding profusely from all sectors. We are expanding on a daily basis. Christ is telling us that enough is enough. We must stop the hatred and killings”, Archbishop Obinna pleaded.

The cleric, who just returned from his annual vacation, lamented that Nigeria is being pitied all over the world, because of the evils taking place in the country.

“In Europe, for instance, anybody can move from one state to another without police harassment, provided you have your valid papers. But here in Nigeria, police checkpoints are everywhere yet, kidnapping and all sorts of criminality take place on a daily basis. It is a shame that one feels more secured in Europe and America than Nigeria”, the cleric said.

Continuing, Archbishop Obinna observed that “the state of insecurity worsened since the present Federal Government came on board”, pointing out that it encouraged a section of the country to think and behave as if Nigeria is a gift to them.

While suing for love and peace in Nigeria, Obinna however regretted that “we now have selfish Igbo, who are ready to betray their brothers, because of money”.

He wondered how anybody would enjoy such wealth, while others are suffer.

