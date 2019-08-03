Ben Agande

Isoko Equity Group (IEG) has called on the Pa Edwin Clark’s PANDEF, and leaders of other ethnic socio-cultural organizations – Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and Middle Belt Forum that boycotted the meeting convened by former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar to have a rethink of their action saying Al disagreements are resolved through negotiations.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, national convener of the group, Barr. Silas Buowe said any security meeting called without the inclusion of Miyyetti Allah whose members have been accused of many crimes in the state was bound to fail.

While commending the former head of state for his peace moves, Barr Buowe said the former head of state has always stood for the country anytime the need arises.

“Without a doubt, he has established himself as the Nigerian number one peacemaker of all time. We implore him never to relent in this regard.

“In the same vein, Isoko Equity Group wish to encourage. We encourage these ethnic leaders to have a rethink because wars are never settled in the battled field, but at the negotiation table.

“In our opinion, Abdulsalami Abubakar did not equate Miyetti Allah to any of the ethnic socio-cultural organizations like PANDEF, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum or Ohaneze Ndigbo. Miyetti Allah members, who are herdsmen, have been accused of causing mayhem across the country and all fingers point their way when killings occur throughout the country. A meeting as important as the one called by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar to discuss the security of the country without the Miyetti Allah, (whose herdsmen members are accused of incessant killings across the country), being invited would amount to waste of time and efforts. It was imperative that Miyetti Allah attended the meeting.

“Finally, peacebuilding is a continuous process. We want to implore the leaders of the socio-cultural organizations not to give up on the peace process in Nigeria. They should join hands with Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar or any other platform for continuous dialogue to bring lasting peace to Nigeria” he said.

