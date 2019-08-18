Islamic cleric advocates death penalty for corrupt practices, kidnapping

An Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Erubu, has advocated death penalty for anyone found culpable of corrupt practices and kidnapping in the country.

Umar-Erubu made the call in an interview With newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin.

The cleric said that the call became imperative due to the rising cases of corruption and kidnapping in the country.

Umar-Erubu also prescribed death sentence for anyone constituting a security threat to the country.

“Government should also regulate the sewing and sales of uniforms of officers,” he said.

The cleric further urged the legislative arm at every level of government to enact a law compelling successive administrations to complete capital projects inherited by previous governments.

This, he said, was to check wastage of resources and project abandonment.

He also advised government to encourage and train illegal producers of arms to boost local manufacturing of weapons through regulated procedures rather than criminalising the practice. (NAN)

