By Esther Onyegbula

The family of one of the youths allegedly killed by soldiers during the annual Isheri day celebration at Government Primary School, Isheri-Olofin, Ogun State, on Monday, Dare Adelani aka Atiku, has said they don’t have money to bury the deceased.

According to Saheed Jimoh, the elder brother of the deceased, “the death of my younger brother has dealt a terrible blow to our family. It has thrown our family into sorrow and grief.

“Since the incident, my parents have been heartbroken, especially my mother. The painful thing is that my brother is not a troublesome person. He is an easy-going person, very jovial and down to earth. I want the government to help us. I want justice for my brother who was murdered in cold blood.

“The worst part is that we don’t have money to cater for his burial. We already paid money to ensure that the corpse was deposited in the mortuary. And we are spending money to follow up with the investigation.”

It will be recalled that a yet-to-be identified soldiers killed three persons, including Dare, who was on his way to work when he was stabbed and later shot.

He was rushed to hospital where the solders traced him to and stabbed him to death with bayonet. Seven persons were also injured by the rampaging soldiers.

Lamenting how military officers intimidate residents in the community, one of the youth leaders, Adeola Lukman, said: “The issue of soldiers in this community is actually getting out of hand. Ït has reached the extent that when husband and wife are having issues, because the wife is having an affair with an Army officer, the Army will come and harass the husband.

“It has gone so bad. Even when two young men have issues, anyone of them who has contact of a soldier will invite him to come and intimidate the other and cause mayhem in the community.

“We are begging Ogun State government to build a Police post in the community because they are meant to protect the people. Anytime there is crisis, it takes the Police two to three hours before they get here, because the nearest division is Adigboloja.”