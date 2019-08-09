By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, alleged that since the rejection of RUGA, and National Life Stock Programmes, NLSP, by the people of South-East, the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari has been supporting unprovoked attacks and killings in the region.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the APC-led government is “using the military to do the dirty job against the people of the South-East and Biafra in general.”

IPOB said the Army stationed across Biafranland, including at checkpoints along Aba/Ikot-Ekpene highway, have been harassing, intimidating and killing people.

According to IPOB, “the unprovoked attacks and unnecessary killings of Biafrans by the Federal Government through the Army in Biafranland have taken another gruesome dimension since the emphatic rejection of Ruga settlements and National Life Stock Programmes, NLSP, by Biafrans.

“The terrorists-soldiers stationed accross Biafranland, particularly the ones at the checkpoints along Aba/Ikot-Ekpene Highway, have once again recorded another death of a Biafran youth, who is a commercial motorcyclist, over his refusal to give them N100 bribe.

“This is another senseless checkpoint murder by northern security operatives masquerading as soldiers in Biafraland.

“As if the killing by the soldiers at Aba/Ikot-Ekpene Highway was not enough, in their usual nonchalant way, they have also killed another person, Mr. Chimaobi Nwogu, at a checkpoint at Obingwa, Abia State, who is incidentally another commercial motorcycle operator over his refusal to part with bribe of N100.“We wish to reiterate that these unnecessary killings are too many and must have attendant consequences.”