By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday said he has written the Emperor of Japan, over the visit of President Mohammadu Buhari to country.

Mazi Kanu in a copy of the letter sent to Vanguard through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “the Nigerian President visit of the esteemed and revered throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, is a likely desecration of the Royal Palace in Tokyo.”

“Yesterday August 24, 2019, I took the liberty of writing to the court of His Imperial Majesty of the most esteemed and revered Throne of Chrysanthemum Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the likely desecration of the royal palace in Tokyo with the presence of Nigeria President.

“I most respectfully drew the attention of His Imperial Majesty to the damaging impact the presence of Nigeria President would have on the ancient values of the Japanese society that prides itself in upholding the highest standards of honour and probity.

“I equally requested the Emperor use his considerable standing as the symbol of Japan to demand an honest investigation into some of the issues we have raised over who the President is.”

“IPOB planned campaign against Buhari and the request on the Japanese authorities we know are best placed to unravel and confirm the truth and the rude shock Nigeria is about to receive on a rude awakening over its President.”

