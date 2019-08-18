IPOB attack on Ekweremadu shows Nnamdi Kanu a businessman – Adeyanju

Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has said that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is a businessman looking for where to collect …

He also said that Nnamdi Kanu is not driven by ideology or love for the Igbos.

Adeyanju reacting to the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Saturday in Germany by IPOB members said those sponsoring Kanu from the North are those who want the Igbo to be perpetually divided.

Adeyanju, in a statement he signed, said: “For those defending the attack on Ekweremadu, all I can do is laugh. Don’t complain tomorrow when others attack IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu. I have said severally that Kanu collected money from the government to compromise and run away and I maintain this argument.

“He’s a businessman looking for where to collect. He’s not driven by ideology or love for the Igbos. The attack on Ekweremadu justifies the stand of those who have repeatedly said ‘you can’t trust the Igbos with power’. And your guess is as good as mine.

“Those sponsoring Kanu from the North are those who want the Igbos perpetually divided and those who don’t want an Igbo man to ever be president of this country which is what many of us have canvassed for over the years.

“At a time when many are saying it’s the time of the Igbos to rule in 2023, you find some clowns saying they don’t believe in Nigeria and attack one of their own sons who honored their invitation.

“How best can we explain the conspiracy? When we ask them how they will achieve Biafra, all we get are insults. Is it by war or osmosis?

“How will you amend the constitution to give way for secession? These are the question Kanu and his gang of fraudsters can never answer. They are only doing the bidding of their paymasters.”