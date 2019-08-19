Ikubese

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has condemned the attack on the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Germany,saying the senator was made a scapegoat of an impending revolution.

Dr. Ikubese who, in a statement on Monday, warned of what he described as impending revolution, also noted that the incident is way beyond both the oppressor and the victim.

He said the incident involving Ekweremadu could simply be seen as meaning that Nigerians who think they were intimidated at home have found the opportunity abroad to, somewhat, take a pound of flesh from those they see as their oppressors who are untouchable here in Nigeria.

According to him, “Over the weekend, the video of the assault on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by IPOB members, where he was to attend the New Yam Festival went viral.

However, I see this incident beyond the person of the former deputy Senate president or IPOB as an organisation.

For me, the bigger picture is that the Nigerian masses who have been intimidated and cowed back home, see an opportunity of ambushing and venting their frustrations on their political leaders when they now see them visit foreign countries, without the long retinue of security agents who ordinarily surround them back home.

Yesterday, Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB made a broadcast offering the sum of N1million to anyone who can intimate him and his organisation with the foreign itinerary of any South East Governor, so they could give such a Governor the Ekweremadu hospitality!

I see this spreading beyond IPOB in the coming days.

I see Nigerians resident abroad coming together to assault visiting politicians who they perceive as having contributed to the woes of the richly endowed giant of Africa.

In December 2013, Rotimi Amaechi, then governor of Rivers state accused Nigerians of being responsible for the wide scope of looting by politicians because the masses don’t stone politicians when they steal from the public treasury.

It does appear as if the STONING has started!

Ekweremadu played a key role in the release of Nnamdi Kanu from prison, reason why his house was the first port of call by Kanu upon being granted bail.

The Senator indeed wrote to President Buhari, condemning operation Python Dance, just before the military invasion of the south east. He cannot therefore be faily accused of being totally insensitive to the plight of the Igbos.

Granted, he has not been as consistently vocal as Senator Abaribe, as vehement as Chief Femi-Fani Kayode, as dogged as Senator Dino Melaye or as poignant as Senator Shehu Sanni, yet he cannot be accused of absolute complacency.

This is why I said, this incident is beyond Senator Ekweremadu, for he’s by my judgement a scapegoat for what appears a new revolutionary phase of the expression of frustration by Nigerians.

I hereby urge Nigerian politicians to retrace their steps and start making amends by putting the people first, speak truth to power at all times irrespective of their political affiliations, embark on people-oriented governance and stop the looting of our commonwealth, so as to halt this emergent phase of public ridicule, which may snowball from their being embarrassed in foreign lands upon their visitation there, to the masses actually stoning and ridiculing them on the streets of Nigeria, birthing a masses-pivoted revolution.

It’s not too late to make amends and make Nigeria great, for a stitch in time saves nine!

YesWeFit.”

