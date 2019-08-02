Invest at home, BPE boss urged Diaspora Nigerians

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Director-General (D-G) of Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to take advantage of the privatization programme of the federal government and invest more in the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the Bureau’s transaction process ensures an all inclusive participation –local, international, as well as, Nigerians in the Diaspora.

According to a BPE statement, on Friday, Mr Okoh made the call during a courtesy visit by representatives of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) to the Bureau.

The D-G Mr. Okoh acknowledged the immense contributions of Nigerians living abroad to the Nigerian Economy.

He called for increased participation of NIDO in the various transactions being conducted by the Bureau to reform enterprises in key sectors of the economy.

Mr. Okoh commended NIDO and indeed other Nigerians living abroad for their positive representation of Nigeria in the global field as well as the inflow of foreign exchange from Nigerians in Diaspora.

He recommended a more strategic pooling of Diaspora resources to enable viable investments and take advantage of decent returns in key viable sectors.

Responding, the President of NIDO Europe, Mr. Gbandi Kenneth, expressed appreciation for the opportunities provided by the BPE for increased participation in policy formulation, as well as, ownership in public enterprises in the country.

He pledged that, going forward, members of the organization would play more active roles in the privatization exercise.

Vanguard