Invasion by Soldiers: Reactions as court orders CBN to pay Benue communities N8bn

By Peter Duru

As the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, directed the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to pay the sum of N8billion to Tiv communities in Logo, Ukum, Kwande and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Benue State, to cover for damages they suffered when their towns were invaded in 2001 by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, reactions have trailed the report.

Reactions

Dr. Richard Gbande the lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency and President General of Mdzough U Tiv, MUT, and Chairman of Benue tribal leaders, Chief Edward Ujege reacts:

Reacting through his Senior Legislative Aide, Dr. Teran Kwaghbo the lawmaker representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency in the National Assembly, Dr. Richard Gbande, lauded the judiciary for giving the victims of the invasion Justice.

Dr. Gbande said, “As a legislator I hold that the rule of law should prevail at every point in time in our national life. We are in democracy hence the federal government should respect court decisions, orders and rulings.

“The Judiciary has over time become the beacon of hope for the common man. So in urge the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, do the needful. This was a matter that claimed several lives, many suffered severe injuries and many others were incapacitated.

“So this court ruling will bring some relief for the victims of the invasion and it will also serve as detriment to security agencies who may wish to take the laws into the hands.

“As such let the rule of law prevail because we are in a democracy.

This was exemplified by our people who rather approached the law courts instead of taking up arms. This clearly shows that we are law abiding citizens who long for justice. And at the end of the day, Justice has been served in the matter.

“There is no option; we are not in a banana republic, so the court order should be respected because it will go a long way in improving the welfare of the people who suffered untold hardship, pains and physiological trauma as a result of that invasion.”

Reaction from the President General of Mdzough U Tiv, MUT, and Chairman of Benue tribal leaders, Chief Edward Ujege:

“We applaud the judgement and we believe that the judiciary will continue to remain the last hope of the common man. This is just the beginning of what will soon come for the ordinary Benue man because more of these cases are coming up.

So if the federal government will not hear our cries and give us Justice and succour the courts definitely will and we thank God for that. This is a clear indication that there is still hope for Nigeria and the oppressed.

Vanguard