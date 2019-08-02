Insurance scheme: I am disappointed with Nigerian entertainers — Mabel Oboh

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Seasoned actress and broadcaster, Mabel Oboh-Udoh has expressed disappointment with the Nigerian entertainers following their poor responses to an insurance health scheme designed to benefit them.

The broadcaster, through her NGO, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star, MOCSOS, in February, this year rolled out an insurance health scheme for Nigerian entertainers to stop them from going cap in hand to beg for financial assistance whenever they are down with one ailment or the other.

Speaking in an interview with NollyNow, Mabel said the insurance scheme, which her NGO is overseeing in collaboration with Ronsberger Nigeria Limited, a Health Insurance company has recorded a major breakthrough since it was launched about six months ago.

However, she’s holding a grudge against the entertainers that the insurance scheme is designed to benefit, as she accused them of not showing any in interest in identifying with the scheme.

According to MOCSOS boss, while about 82 percent of ordinary Nigerians have registered for the health insurance, only about eight percent of the entertainers have so far enrolled for the scheme.

She, however, decried the non-nonchalant attitudes of the country’s entertainers over their health, stating that they are only interested in begging and gambling with their lives until they are about to die to raise before en-marking on raising money to save their lives.

Condemning the poor responses of the entertainers, Mabel said the NGO has decided to take the health insurance to the people that care for their lives instead waiting for the entertainers to come and embrace the scheme.

“The health insurance scheme has done perfectly well in the past six months. I am so proud to say that it’s working. The insurance scheme was designed to stop our entertainers from going cap in hand to beg for financial assistance whenever they are down with one ailment or the other, and in case of emergence, they can be treated in other words to stop all the sudden deaths in the entertainment industry.”

“Unfortunately, the entertainers that the scheme was designed for are not even taking the health insurance. They are not interested in the scheme. The few of them that have taken the policy are under-grasses. Only about 8 percent of the entertainers have taken the health insurance, while about 82 percent of ordinary Nigerians have identified with the scheme. However, because of the poor responses of the entertainers, we have decided to make the scheme not only for the entertainers but also, for the ordinary people that care for their health.”

“I thought the health insurance scheme will be something handy for the entertainers, but I am not happy with them. I don’t condemn, and I don’t talk much, but now, it’s time for me to speak out,” MOCSOS founder said. The NGO is targeting a reasonable enrolment comprising musicians, actors, dancers, journalists, comedians and sports men and women with a projection to reducing drastically the health issues among the entertainers in Nigeria.

Vanguard