Insecurity: I‘ll crush Banditry, kidnapping in southwest in four months — Gani Adams

By Shina Abubakar

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams has vowed to combat insecurity in the Southwest part of Nigeria within four months.

Aare Adams said that he would use resources available within to tackle the menace to a standstill.

He gave the assurance while addressing mammoth crowd consists of members of Oodua Peoples Congress(OPC), osun adherent and other traditionalists who came to celebrate this year Osun Osogbo festival.

According to him, we are committed to ending banditry, kidnapping and all sorts of criminality within the south west region within the next four months

The Yoruba generalissimo, who said he was ordained as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, said among his duties is to defend and protect the Yoruba people against any criminality.

“As the generalissimo of Yoruba land, my duty among others is to ensure that Yoruba people are protected against any forces”.

“I am a warrior and I’m ordained to ensure that Yoruba people are protected. I am assuring you that I would use everything within my reach to make sure problem of insecurity becomes the issue of the past. I will make sure I crush insecurity in the Southwest”, he added.

Meanwhile, Osun state Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola has urged Osun indigenes in diaspora to partner with his government in promoting and projecting Osun Osogbo festival to compete with other festivals in the world.

Oyetola said the festival, having been the most popular and recognised in Nigeria by UNESCO need to be elevated to a world standard.

According to him,”Osun Osogbo festival has blossom into an international event witnessed by about a million tourist all over the world.”

