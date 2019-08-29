Insecurity: IGP orders deployment of police helicopters across country

Insecurity: IGP orders deployment of police helicopters across the country

–Tells citizens not to panic

By Joseph Erunke

THE Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of police helicopters to tackle the increasing rate of criminal activities in the country.

The helicopters were specifically meant for aerial surveillance for major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

The development, according to the statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, was part of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crimes in the country.”

The statement read in full: “As part of efforts aimed at effectively curtailing crimes in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of Police aerial surveillance helicopters to major cities in the South-West and North-West of the country.

“While the Police Air-Wing Operational Base in Abuja caters for Abuja – Kaduna highways, as well as the adjoining States in the North-West and North-Central, the new base in Ondo State, will cater for the adjoining states and highways straddling the South-West.

“The Force, therefore, enjoins citizens not to panic but to go about their lawful businesses as the aerial surveillance is geared towards improving the security of lives and property in the affected areas.”

Vanguard