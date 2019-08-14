Insecurity: Awgu youths support Ugwuanyi over demolition of kidnappers’ hideout

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – NATIONAL body of Greater Awgu Youths Association has thrown their weight behind Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the demolition of kidnappers hideout in Awgu local government area and Enugu state in general.

The founding president of Awgu Youths Association, Mr Ken Onyekaonwu made this pledge during the group’s inspection of the clearing of hideout in Awgu on Wednesday.

Recall that Gov Ugwuanyi last week visited the kidnappers hideout at Awgu and ordered for the demolition and clearing of the area.

Vanguard gathered that the clearing has commenced both at the hideout and along the road to create a clear view for travelers on the road side.

Addressing pressmen briefly after the inspection, the founding president of the association, Mr Onyekaonwu commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his effort in tackling insecurity in Awgu and Enugu State in general.

Onyekaonwu, who pleaded with the governor to continue in his commitment to arrest the situation, urged the public not to politicize the fight against insecurity in the state.

He pointed out that the tunnel at the boundary of two communities Umuogba Ihe and Ogbuaka community provided an escape route for kidnappers operating in the area, adding that there was no cave to be demolished.

He however, urged the youths and people of Awgu to support the effort of the governor to restore security, adding that nobody knows who is the next victim.

The president also called on the federal government to expedite action in completion of the federal roads around Agbogugu autonomous community in Awgu where the kidnappers used as hideout to help in tackling the insecurity in the community.

“We the Greater Awgu youths are here to inspect the clearing of kidnappers hideout after the visit of governor and the commencement of the clearing to see things for ourselves. We don’t want to rely on social media. We need first hand information. This is our home and we are having security challenges. After the security agencies the next people is the youths.

“You can see that what we heard on social media as a cave is a tunnel. I don’t know that this tunnel is here before not to talk of kidnappers hideout. The kidnappers have been using the tunnel negatively and that is why governor said that he is demolishing it. The governor is not going to demolish the tunnel as we have reached out to him to know why he is planning to demolish it.

“I am urging the youths to support the government in every security effort that they are making because nobody knows the next victim. The governors and senators will not be kidnapped but me and you.

Onyekaonwu who disclosed that there was no cave but tunnel where the kidnappers uses for escape, said that Ugwuanyi has promised to put more openings and entrance to the cave in question.

“Ugwuanyi has promised that he is not going to demolish the tunnel but if he finds out that the kidnappers are using the cave will create multiple entrance to the cave for accessibility”, he said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to governor on Lands and Urban Development, Hon. Ugonna Ibe, expressed happiness on the level of clearing work at the area.

Hon Ibe who is also the former Chairman of Awgu local government area, appreciating the effort of the youths, urged the entire Awgu people to support the effort of governor to restore peace in Awgu.

“The fundamental right of government is to save the lives of citizens. I am urging Awgu people to support the effort of government in bringing security in Awgu”, he urged.

