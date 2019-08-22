By Dayo Johnson

AKURE —THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in Ondo State, yesterday, directed the Ondo Police Command to arrest and prosecute any of its members found grazing around the Airport in Akure, Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the management of the airport had lodged complaints severally to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the Ondo State government through the Ministry of Environment on the activities of the herdsmen.

Severally, the straying of cows on the tarmac had prevented the landing of aircraft, thereby, endangering the lives of passengers.

It was also gathered that some personalities have petitioned the authorities over the security concern.

MACBAN chairman, Alhaji Bello Garba, also disowned herders who engage in kidnapping and other criminal activities along the Ore-Benin- Lagos highway.

In an attempt to exonerate his members in Ondo State, Garba said: “Most of the criminal herdsmen come from the neighbouring states of Ogun, Edo, and other states to operate in Ondo especially along Ore- Lagos road.”

He said that the association was working with security agencies in the state to fish out criminals especially those who are not their members.

Speaking on the call for the arrest of herdsmen grazing around the airport, Garba said: “We have warned them severally to stay away from the airport without success.

“We have given the police permission to arrest and prosecute anyone caught around the airport still grazing. We have told our members to desist from going there but they have refused.

“Henceforth, anyone caught should be made to face the consequence. We are law-abiding citizens and would not tolerate indiscipline.”

