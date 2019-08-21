Inlaks Energy sends 10 orphans to Lagos energy academy

By Juliet Umeh

Inlaks Energy, a subsidiary of Inlaks Limited, recently sponsored 10 teenagers from state-owned orphanages in Nigeria to participate in the 2019 Lagos Energy Academy.

This year’s edition tagged: ‘Energy Stars’ Summer Lab was focused on enlightening young visionaries on power and energy conservation.

Energy Stars Program is a Lagos energy academy initiative aimed at imparting secondary school students on the necessities of energy efficiency and its conservation. The one-week long training session exposed the youths to issues relating to energy sources, uses, conservation, conversion and many more.

Business Development Manager, Inlaks Energy, Kelechi Onwumere, said that “frequent and adequate sensitization for the youths of today guarantees sustainable energy for the future. At all levels of education; the academic curriculum should contain ample learning resources and information about the evolution of energy and futuristic benefits of clean and renewable energy sources.”

By working with the Lagos Energy Academy, he said, “We can contribute our quota to building a generation that is aware of sustainable energy strategies and will maximize the clean energy options. This training about renewable energy would help our children, who are the future energy consumers in Nigeria, to make informed energy choices to conserve the natural environment.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Energy Academy, Leke Adegbola, said the program is directed towards helping the youths in the society to recognize and maximize energy sources as well as develop an energy conservative attitude.

He said: “At the end of this edition, we are confident that the participants would become vibrant Energy Conservation Ambassadors in their immediate environment and ultimately Nigeria at large.”

Vanguard