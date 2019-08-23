The Clerk of Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Tola Esan, has identified indiscipline among staffers and political interference in staff management as part of the factors militating against effective administration of Houses of Assembly in the country.

Esan said this in a paper he presented at a one-day training programme for members of the Assembly on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Reports have it that the clerk spoke on the topic “Challenges of Managing Political Bosses: A Study of State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria.”

He also identified the high turnover rate of members in the legislature as another major challenge in the management of political bosses.

The clerk said that in such a scenario, Assembly workers were expected to always apply maturity, experience and tactics in the discharge of their duties.

“Between 1999 and 2019, more than 90 per cent of sitting members of parliament failed to return at every new Assembly.

“The bureaucracy is that one is usually confronted with the task of preparing large numbers of new members on the rudiments of parliamentary practices and procedures,” he said

He said one way of addressing the trend was to strengthen the legislature as an arm of government to achieve good and effective governance in the country.

The clerk added that strict adherence to service rules and the rule of law could also help to tackle the anomalies in state Houses of Assembly.

In his opening address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, identified regular training and retraining as a panacea for achieving workers’ efficiency and effectiveness.

Afuye, who was represented by his deputy, Alh. Hammed Jamiu, advised civil servants in the state to take advantage of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration’s vision and policy on human capital development.

He urged legislative members of staff to avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the present administration in training and retraining of the workforce to boost their skills.

Reports have it that the programme was attended by Chief Taiwo Olatubosun, Chairman, state House of Assembly Service Commission and other top government functionaries.

