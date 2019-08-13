Indian Shi’a group foots El-Zakzaky’s medical bill

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – An Indian-based Muslim group, Anjuman e-Haideri, has said it will bear all medical costs incurred by the leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, were on Monday flown out on medical leave to India where they are expected to undergo treatment for multiple health conditions.

They were received by medical doctors and wheeled into Medanta Hospital, New Delhi upon arrival on Tuesday morning.

However, Anjuman e-Haideri Islamic group, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Mr. Bahadur Naqvi, and addressed to the Managing Director and Chief Surgeon of Medanta Hospital, Dr. Naresh Trehan, offered to foot all the medical costs incurred by the El-Zakzakys in India.

A copy of the letter dated 12th August, 2019 and obtained by Vanguard reads: “Maulana Ibrahim Al-Zakzaky, who is a prominent Shi’a Muslim leader having a large following worldwide will be treated in your hospital.

“The Executive Committee of Anjuman e-Haideri, Jor bagh, New Delhi, by the direction of our Chief Patron, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, has decided unanimously to bear all the medical costs incurred in India for his treatment. Kindly consider our request, do the needful and oblige.”

Sheikh El-Zakzaky, who is over 66 years old, suffers from Ischaemic heart disease, chronic hypertension, right eye severe visual impairment with progressive open glaucoma, mental toxicity, lead poisoning among other illnesses.