DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to make impact on the lives of others as such will lead to a better society.

Governor Okowa made the call on Friday at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Orherhe-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State during the funeral service of Chief (Mrs) Evelyn Ohwojeheri, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“There is always life after death and it is important that as much as possible, impact on the lives of others; it is important that that.”

“As many of us that lives, we should try to make an impact on the lives of others, it will not only make our nation better but, God who sees everything will reward us accordingly.”

“In the journey of life, what you do for other people matters a lot; Mama made me to realise that you can have mothers outside your area; she believed in my course and I thank God for the life she lived; she lived for others.”

“She was the one who drew our attention to the Agbaroh/Orherhe/Otokutu road and we are confident that the contractor that is currently handling the project will do a good job and will deliver the project as scheduled.”

Earlier in a sermon, Bishop Christian Ide urged Christians to always reminisce on where they will spend eternity.

“Where do we end when we depart from this world? We should seek wisdom from Jesus Christ who is the way, the truth and life because, when you posses wisdom, your life will not be troubled,” he said.