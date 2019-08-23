We are heading to Supreme Court -AA

By Chinonso Alozie

An Appeal Court in Owerri gave an order that the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal should reinstate the Action Alliance, AA, as second respondent in the matter brought before it by the AA, 2019 governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu.

According to the presiding judge, Justice Owoade J.C.A, while dismissing the objections raised by the respondent but allowed the appeal filed of Nwosu, as against the ruling of the tribunal that AA, could pull out of the matter.

This story is coming days after a Federal High court in Abuja, in a matter brought by the Action Peoples Party, APP, was said to have disqualified him (Nwosu) as the 2019 Guber candidate of AA.

Nwosu has been in the battle to sustain his candidature as the 2019 Guber flag bearer of AA, after the party leadership approached the court and got a favourable outcome that the party has pulled out of the matter at the tribunal where Nwosu, is challenging Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, declaration as the winner of the Imo Guber election.

When Saturday Vanguard called on the National Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeze, he confirmed it and said that the party would be heading to the supreme court to challenge the order of the appeal court.

He said: “It is like we have passed the first half of the game we are heading to the second half. The appeal court is not a member of the AA, our decision as the leadership of the party still stands. This is party affairs it is an internal affair and we are not relenting in making our stand known to the people.”

However, the supporters of Nwosu have been jubilating hearing this order and that they believe the court to get justice.