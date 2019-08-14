Imo govt to begin road repairs, decries damages to water pipes as disaster

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—Imo State Government has said it is poised to immediately commence remedial repairs on some of the roads in the state.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme made government’s position known yesterday, after inspecting some of the roads in the state.

Also, the Imo govt, yesterday, said the cost of repairing damaged water pipes in the state are running into millions of naira, linking it to what it called “uncoordinated” road construction in the past eight years of Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

Commissioner for Public Utilities, Chuma Nnaji, told Vanguard in Owerri that potable water supply by the current government was halted due to the burst pipes, and that efforts are on to correct the situation to avoid spilling of water in the streets of Owerri.

Nnaji said: “We spent five hours at Otammiri, trying to look at that infrastructure and I discovered that what is left there are dead remnants of what late Sam Mbakwe did, Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim. Nothing about Okorocha. He tried only to kill the place.

Also read:

“The good thing now is that as Emeka Ihedioha promised, we are looking at the side of development partners. We are bringing in the World Bank and USAID towards reviving the water project in Imo State.”

On-road repairs, apart from the Owerri municipal roads, Ekwueme also inspected the entire stretch of Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze Road, which leads to the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO.

He said: “Imo govt is truly worried about the gross dilapidation of Imo roads, occasioned by equally gross neglect by the immediate past administration. Government is poised to give urgent and remedial attention to the roads.”

He branded the roads as “a huge disaster,” stressing that the present administration is not only disturbed about the situation but is determined to stop the people’s suffering on the roads.

Vanguard