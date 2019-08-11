Breaking News
Immigration Protest: 100 people arrested in New york

About 100 people were arrested during an immigration protest in New York on Saturday, police said.

Protesters took to the streets in Manhattan, linking arms and holding signs that said “Abolish ICE” and “Close the camps,” CNN affiliate WPIX reported.

They demanded an end to raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying they separate families and terrify immigrant communities.

Those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct for obstructing traffic, NYPD detective Sophia T. Mason said.

All lanes affected have been reopened, according to New York City’s official emergency notification system. (NAN)

