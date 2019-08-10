Breaking News
Imbibe teachings of Holy Prophet, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerian Muslims

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.W.A).

The Speaker, who is in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, said the teachings of the Holy Prophet should also be replicated by all Nigerians.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila also urge Nigerians to pray for the unity and prosperity of the country.

He said: “I greet and rejoice with all our citizens of the Islamic faith and entire people of Nigeria in general as we celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

“Today, as we celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, I urge us to allow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to reflect in our daily relationships with our fellow men.

“Eid el Kabir is a festival of sacrifice, and it reminds us of the need for sacrifice and obedience.

“It is my strong belief that if the charity and generosity displayed by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to the less-privileged and the community are replicated by every one of us, the greatness Nigeria desires is assured.

“As we go out to observe the Eid-el Kabir, I also urge our entire Muslim community and our pilgrims, who are preparing to return home, having completed the Hajj, to pray for the unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“I also urge us to celebrate the festival with all modesty and the knowledge that the period is meant to share and show love.

“It is my prayer that we shall celebrate many more Eid-el-Kabir on earth. Happy Eid-Ee-Kabir.”

