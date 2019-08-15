By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—SON of Former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Abubakar Idris, has described his ambition as personal and self-conceived, saying it is not meant to strengthen the political dynasty of his father.

He, however, said he remained proud of his father’s legacy, bearing in mind his (Ibrahim) unparalleled achievements, while in office.

Abubakar, who spoke through his Media Campaign office, was responding to insinuation that his ambition was geared towards building a political empire for his father, and describing the former governor as a ‘King’.

He added that “understandably, the situation has created a new club of overzealous extroverts disguised as informed political analysts and social commentators. Some members of this club lend themselves as palace aides in the court of some aspirants to churn out warped reflections against real or perceived political opponents.”

It is in that light that one must view the verbal tirade by one Alhaji Kamarudeen Adesoji against the person of former Governor Ibrahim Idris and his son Abubakar Ibrahim a frontline PDP Governorship hopeful going viral on the social media.

“In that article which started as a satire but ended as a tragedy, Kamarudeen accused the former Governor of nepotism, maladministration and is unhappy about his son’s gubernatorial hopes. He accused the elderly Ibrahim of having previously imposed his son as member House of Representatives and Capt Idris Wada as Governor. He also accused Ibrahim Idris of being the Arrow Head of every imaginable evils in the State and even shifted the blame for the leadership failures of both Wada and current Governor Yahaya Bello on his head. He argued that Abubakar’s aspiration is Slavish in every material particular and must be rejected.

“If Kamarudeen had any pretension to sanctimony at the beginning of the work, his sign-off recommendation of a Christian Kogi East candidate with a trained administrative security background as Governor betrayed his paymaster.