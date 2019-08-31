I’m not attracted to the looks of a man — Ezinne Elizabeth

Ayo Onikoyi

Fair and beautiful Ezinne Elizabeth recently emerged winner of the keenly contested Nigerian Queen 2019 beauty pageant. In this interview, the Imo State born cosmetician speaks on her plans as a new reigning queen, her love life, new projects and more.

How did you emerge the winner; what do you think the organizers saw in you

They saw the efforts and dedication I put in during camp. I also think my humility was also an advantage. The judges knew I was smart and well composed and always commended me for that after every interview/competition. Above all, I guess the organizers saw how empathetic I was towards people around me and how much passion I had towards helping humanity which is what the Nigerian queen beauty pageant stands for.

Can you tell us more about the beauty pageant?

The Nigerian Queen organization is a unique pageant that has relentlessly helped young women find a sense of purpose, put them on the right track . It gives them the platform to fulfil their life quest and also discovers and promotes young women with exceptional values and virtues, with a strong interest in humanitarian affairs that can influence her generation positively as well as those to come.

The Nigerian queen has been in existence since 2009 and has produced 10 beauty queens alongside runner ups. I, Queen Ezinne Elizabeth was crowned the 11th Nigerian queen on the 10th of August.

How do you intend to make good use of your reign as the beauty queen?

The goal is to touch lives positively, through the Nigeria Queen platform. We have already started a project in the educational sector for teens. I’m equally working towards programs that will touch the lives of women and empower them to be independent. These are the projects I already started, more will be unveiled in due time.

What are the projects you want to embark on?

My team and I are already working towards some projects but we cant do that alone, we need support and sponsors. Secondly, I’m working on building myself and my business. My focus right now is rendering support to the less privileges. We are working on some projects pertaining to education and women empowerment.

What business is that?

I’m also into production of body cosmetics. I produce creams and soaps.

Can you introduce yourself more?

My name is Ezinne Elizabeth. The current Nigerian Queen 2019. I was crowned 10, August 2019.

I’m a graduate of History and Diplomatic studies of University of Port- Harcourt. I’m also applying for a second degree in law. I’m from Imo State. I’m also into production of body cosmetics.

Body cosmetic? Like cosmetic surgery?

No oh! I produce cream and soaps.

Why the choice of cosmetics business, what inspired that?

Having a beautiful skin is something I have always been passionate about and I derive joy in proffering solutions to issues pertaining to skin. My passion led me into the beauty line.

What’s the name of your brand and how long have you been in business?

Rhoy Skin and Body Empire. We started about 2 years ago.

How do you source for your materials for your products?

I buy from a dealer in Lagos sometimes and also from a friend that does same business with me, she travels to Indian to buy her ingredients so she buys for me as well.

How has the business been?

Great I must say. God has being good. Although we trying to create a strong media presence before the end of this year.

As a young lady, how do you cope running a business like that?

I actually enjoy doing it. There is a great feeling you have when doing what you love to do. It doesn’t seem stressful, instead it gives you a sense of fulfillment.

Are you in any relationship at the moment?

No I am not. I’m still SINGLE at the moment.

When last did you have a relationship and why did you break up?

My last relationship ended 2 months ago due to irreconcilable differences and personality differences.

How did you deal with the heart break?

I asked God for strength, here I am standing strong and tall. I didn’t cry or blamed myself. I just moved on.

So, no regrets?

We are not meant for each other,that was my conclusion. I know the person for me would come eventually. No regrets. Honestly, what is most important to me right now is to make great impacts. I want to touch lives of people.

Do you have plans to join the movie industry, having such a beautiful face?

I actually don’t have passion for acting. I’m business inclined. I love the business world. I have been into business since I was 12. I sold books and pens, jewelries, cloths, bags, hairs during my university days. I would gladly take deals on commercials and facial adverts etc.

Coping with business and education, how did you make it happen?

I started by selling pens and books to friends and neighbors. I wanted money in my small saving box. I saved about 500 naira and I gave it to my mum. I saw the smile on her face and how she used me as an example to my siblings, and she spoke on the importance of saving (for rainy days).

To maintain your figure, do you live on diet?

I don’t diet but I avoid late night food. I drink a lot of water and eat fruits daily.

I cleanse my self from toxic people and relationships, it helps a whole lot to keep me this beautiful.

So, when do you plan dating again?

When the right person comes along. A man who is focused, fears and loves God. A man that shares same vision with me. He must be financially stable. Someone, I can be friends with and share all my secrets with. A hardworking man, a man that will care for me. Someone with empathy, which is most important.

His physical looks and colour don’t matter?

Not really, those are secondary things. I’m not attracted to the looks of a man. Spiritual, mental, financial and social state of a man is what attracts me. Well, I’m not saying I want a disabled man.

Few months ago, Regina Daniels married a man more than twice her age, does age matter to you in marriage?

Bianca married Ojukwu; a man twice her age and they were happily married. I can’t be a second wife. I’m not saying I want an old man as my husband (laughs). But age is just a number in matters of the heart.

Who are those you look up to, more like your role models?

I look up to Chimamanda Adichie. She inspire and motivate me a lot.

Lastly, where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

I see myself with 2 kids in a beautiful home. Then my company and brand would be heard all over Africa. I see myself having a less privilege home, being closer to God and living a purposeful life.

Vanguard