I’m going to marry three men with my money when I clock 40 – Toyin Lawani

By Tolulope Abereoje

Fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani recently questioned the double standard that allows men to marry multiple wives but frowns at women doing same.

Using pregnancy as an example, the serial entrepreneur who seem to be reacting to the increase in the rate of infidelity among married folks said that the world is changing and women can now do what men can.

She went on to say that she will marry 3 husbands when she turns 40 because if a man can do it then so can she.

“Why is it that men can have many wives and women can’t? Well, when I’m 40 I’m going to marry three different men with my money, build separate houses for them and our main mansion. I will choose who will share my bed each night and the rest will go to their rooms. If men can, why can’t I? Don’t tell me bullshit that it’s a man’s world, what a man can do a woman can do better. The world is changing so men need to sit up. If you like don’t be loyal, I will marry another one and replace you. Women should be respected worldwide.

Men can never give birth to kids and I know women can’t get pregnant without men, but we can buy sperm. A woman will carry a baby for you a whole 9 months, dedicate 2 years of their life to the baby’s care, before she can even work again, you will still cheat on her.

Women need to start taking the bull by its horn. See money is important, if you have money you will marry any type of man you want. When he cheats replace his ass. Ladies double up your hustle and get that money,” she wrote.

Vanguard