I’m experimenting with ‘House of Talents’— Andy Boyo

…as reality show-inspired movie goes to cinema

By Benjamin Njoku

Andy Boyo, known for his big-budget movies including ‘Untamed’, Spirit of Assassins’, ‘Fugitive’ ‘Reflections’, and ‘Destitute’ is at it again. The respected producer cum director, just held a private screening of his latest flick, “House of Talents’ in Lagos, to further boost his ego.

The private screening was coming weeks after the movie received a standing ovation during its premiere in Enugu. It will start its cinema run nationwide from August 30.

Starring the likes of Liz Benson, Kalu Ikeagwu, Sola Sobowale , Chiwetalu Agu, Seun Kentebe and Cossy Orjiakor, ‘House of Talents’ is a movie about a talent show competition. Other stars include Koko Ashley, Binta Ayo Mogaji and Daniel K Daniel.

Boyo tries to use the medium to highlight on different creative talents. It explores the message that young talents should not give up on their dreams and aspirations, despite the odds. Speaking on the film which he co-wrote the script as well as composed ninety percent of performed songs, Boyo pointed out that he wanted to do something different.

“I just returned from the United States and I realized that most movies in cinemas were mostly drama and romantic comedies. Only one action movie has done well in Nigeria so far and that’s the ‘King of Boys.’ I decided to experiment with ‘House of Talents’, it has a bit of every genre.”

Vanguard