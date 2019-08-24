 I’m already planning my retirement from music – DJ Cuppy

By Tolulope Abereoje

Barely few weeks after releasing her single ‘Gelato’ featuring Zlatan Ibile, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has set the ball rolling for her exit from the Nigerian music industry.

In a recent interview with City 105.1 FM, Cuppy revealed that the Nigerian music industry is quite stressful and will be retiring from music after she releases her first EP.

“To be honest, I just want to do an EP, I think I will do a body of work and just leave it at that because music is stressful. I’m stressed, I miss my DJ days. But I have put myself to this task of having a body of work because I know that I can do it. Sometimes it’s good to do things and leave them where they are. No disrespect but some people who have close to ten billion albums are like living dead, I mean let’s get some evolution going,” she said.

The Disc Jockey who ventured into the industry few years ago is yet to make a hit even though she has released some singles featuring different artistes.