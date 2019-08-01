By Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, said he would not hesitate to use the sledgehammer on any erring political appointee(s), as he inaugurated Chief Askia Ogieh as Managing Director of the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DEDOPADEC.

Others inaugurated were Chief Michael Diden, Chairman; Mr Shedrack Agediga, Executive Director; Mr Leonard Anoka, Executive Director; Chief Daniel Mayuku, Executive Director and Chief John Nani, Executive Director.

Others were Mr Grifton Omastsuli (representative of Oil Producing Areas in the state), Dr Paul Oweh (representative of Oil Producing Areas in the state), Chief Kent Okiemute (representative of Oil Producing Areas in the state), Mr Joyce Overah (representative of Oil Producing Areas in the state), among others.

Okowa who spoke during the inauguration ceremony said accountability was an indispensable tool of management and hallmark of his administration.

The governor who also inaugurated Local Government Services Commission and swore in the Auditor-General of the state, Mr Paul Aghanenu, said lack of accountability had cost many public officers the respect and goodwill of the media and the public.

Okowa said: “As appointees of this administration, you must make it a point of duty to avail the public of your programmes and actions. Let the people know what you are doing, why you are doing it and the anticipated outcome of such actions because, it is easy to gain the goodwill and trust of the community once projects meet specifications, suitably priced and properly monitored.”

Congratulating the appointees, he urged members of the Board of DESOPADEC to ensure that projects were executed according to the needs of the people.

He said, “Do not exclude the locals from the process of project execution. I recognise that quite a number of the board members are proven grassroots politicians.

“I trust that you will do the wise thing of involving the host communities in your decision-making process because it is imperative for peace, cooperation and development, teamwork, discipline, mutual understanding, and cooperation are prerequisites for your success.

“You must be fair, equitable and just, and let me hasten to add that this administration will not hesitate to sanction any erring board member in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

Scoring his administration high in project delivery through DESOPADEC, he said; “After four years of the new regime, I believe there has been better synergy in the management of the agency, quality representation on the board and responsiveness on the part of the agency to the developmental aspirations and environmental concerns of the host communities.”

