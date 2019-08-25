I’ll end Joshua’s career in the desert, Ruiz Jr boasts

Although many wrote Ruiz Jr off, the softly-spoken and unassuming heavyweight battered Nigerian-born British pugilist, Anthony Joshua in New York and stunned the world by stopping the seemingly untouchable ‘AJ’.

The Olympic Gold medallist finally got his rematch signed for December 7 in Riyadh after Ruiz Jr finally signed the contract.

However, the new WBA ‘Super’, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion has promised a repeat performance.

“I dethroned the king June 1st and made history becoming the first Mexican/American Heavyweight Champion of the world. I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert.”

There are plenty of dissenting voices surrounding the fight, given how convincingly Ruiz Jr beat Joshua in the first contest.

And heavyweight rival Tyson Fury has concurred with the champion, that Joshua is ‘done’ if he cannot reclaim his world titles.

He told iFL TV: “I don’t think he’s a better boxer than Ruiz, so the only thing that AJ can do is knock him out early.

“He’s not a better boxer, he hasn’t got better feet, he doesn’t have faster hands and he doesn’t throw better combinations. So he’s coming off second best in every single category apart from athleticism and size.