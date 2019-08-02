Ondo: Ikale monarchs accuse Ondo govt, Police of bias over land dispute

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—TRADITIONAL rulers in Ikale, Okitipupa council areas of Ondo State, yesterday, accused the state government and the police of bias in handling the crisis over a disputed land between them and the Araromi Obu communities.

Four people were killed, houses and vehicles were razed while the traditional ruler of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola escaped death by whiskers during the fracas.

15 persons including a 89 year old man were arrested by the police following the bloody clash that lasted for days after a court verdict which ceded 57 out of the 59 community in dispute to the Ikale.

A 24 hour curfew was, thereafter, imposed on Ago Alaye community by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, spokesperson of the Ikale traditional rulers, the Jagunmolu of lkale, Gen. Oluyemi Bajowa (retd) alleged that the governor had formed an opinion before his visit to the troubled communities.

Bajowa said: “Coincidentally, I was at the palace of Abodi of Ikale Land Oba George Faduyile, when the Ondo State governor visited.

“I was shocked and horrified at the Governor’s public display and pronouncement of power, devoid of decency and protocol, by taking the Abodi of Ikale Land and other Ikale traditional rulers present, to the cleaners.

“He threatened to instruct the security services to level to the ground of Ago Alaye and other Ikale villages in Araromi-Obu and its environs; he also threw caution to the wind, by boasting that he does not need Ikale votes for his re-election.

“Presently, 15 Ikale indigenes, including an 89 year old man, have been arrested and all of them have been remanded in Prison custody.

“Surprisingly, no police arrest has been made on the side of Araromi-Obu settlers””.

It’s an unfair statement — Govt

Reacting, the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo said: “It is an unfair statement if anyone says the Governor is biased in his handling of the crisis. Recall that he visited both areas and appealed for calm even as he deployed armed security to the affected conflict zone.

“That singular act of swift response by the governor stemmed the crisis, especially as it avoided reprisal attacks from either community.”

“Mr. Governor’s commitment to peaceful coexistence among communities and ethno-religious groups is sacrosanct and no effort will be spared in this regard.”

Ojogo added that “The state government still maintains its earlier position that all concerned should eschew violence while the issues in question are being looked into.”

