Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Tribunal accepts 366 polling units’ results

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— The governorship election tribunal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has admitted in evidence, the 366 polling units results alleged to have been excluded from the governorship final results that saw the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the election in the state.

These evidence were tendered before the tribunal by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Huseini, in charge of operations in Imo State, during the elections.

It was gathered yesterday in Owerri, that the admittance of the said results by the tribunal triggered jubilation in the camp of 2019 Imo All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as they claimed that the form EC8A tallied with the same 388 polling units results earlier admitted by the tribunal as evidence, which were presented by Senator Uzodinma.

At the tribunal, the evidence also triggered long argument which lasted for more than four hours, between the counsel to Senator Uzodinma, Olusola Oke(SAN) and that of PDP and INEC, the first and second respondents, who objected to the evidence.

But at the end of the argument, the tribunal ordered that the Police witness should go ahead and testify on his evidence before the tribunal.

Recall that since after the March 9 governorship election, Senator Uzodinma went to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the said governorship election, where Ihedioha was declared winner, alleging that some results were omitted.

He argued that the election would have been in his favour if the omitted results were added.

